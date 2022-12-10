Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $356.93

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356.93 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.38). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.38), with a volume of 7,498 shares.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.08. The company has a market capitalization of £142.96 million and a PE ratio of -75.53.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

Manchester & London Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.98%.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.