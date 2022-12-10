MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.56 million and $1.03 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

