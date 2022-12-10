Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

