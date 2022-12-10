Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.38-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Masimo also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.43.

MASI stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $299.78. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

