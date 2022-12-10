Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Match Group has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

