Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 27,574 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,309,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,283,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,506,000 after acquiring an additional 677,190 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after acquiring an additional 778,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

