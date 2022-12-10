Mather Group LLC. Has $1.61 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

