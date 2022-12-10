Mather Group LLC. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

