Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $73,000. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $771,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

