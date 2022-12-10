Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.26 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $196.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

