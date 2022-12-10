Mather Group LLC. Sells 182 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,477,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after buying an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.47 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

