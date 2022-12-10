Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 million-$136.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.35 million. Matterport also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Matterport stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 2,405,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,727,368 shares of company stock worth $7,186,613. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

