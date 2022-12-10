Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 12.4%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 66,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 62,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Mawson Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.