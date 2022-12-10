Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 12.4%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 66,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 62,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

