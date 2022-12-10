McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

MGRC stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.