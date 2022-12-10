Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

NYSE:MDT opened at $78.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

