Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 67,169 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,169 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after buying an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

