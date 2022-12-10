Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $16.52 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.1% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 474,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,783,000 after purchasing an additional 350,270 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

