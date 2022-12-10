Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

Clorox stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.