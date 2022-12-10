Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.