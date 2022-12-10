Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 12,156 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

MAA stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

