Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 444 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $288.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

