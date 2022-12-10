Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.