Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

