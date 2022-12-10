Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

