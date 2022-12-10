Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

