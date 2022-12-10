Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

