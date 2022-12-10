Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $247.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owned 0.59% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $247,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,177,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

