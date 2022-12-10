Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Linde by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 89,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,395,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Linde by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $332.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

