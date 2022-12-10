Melissa Reiff Sells 4,300 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $562,483.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,928.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Etsy Trading Down 5.7 %

ETSY opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $236.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.