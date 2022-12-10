Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $111.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

