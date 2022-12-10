Merewether Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanta Services



Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

