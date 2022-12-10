Merewether Investment Management LP Makes New $55.26 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 456,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 7.2% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

