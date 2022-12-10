MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

MLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.8 %

About MeridianLink

NYSE:MLNK opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.25 and a beta of 0.57. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

