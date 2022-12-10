Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MACK stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of -106.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

