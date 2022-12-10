Metahero (HERO) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Metahero has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.01691498 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00014911 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00028757 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00035454 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.01762479 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

