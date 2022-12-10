Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $792,347.58

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and $792,347.58 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00013325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,747,929 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

