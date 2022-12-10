MetisDAO Price Tops $17.53 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $17.53 or 0.00102306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.23 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.76645135 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,975,940.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

