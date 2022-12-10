MetisDAO Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $17.51 or 0.00102022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $77.10 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.76645135 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,975,940.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

