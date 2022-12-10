MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Bill Pappas Sells 5,000 Shares

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MetLife Stock Down 1.9 %

MET opened at $72.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

