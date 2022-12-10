Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lifted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 87,186 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,465,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,705,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,540,000 after acquiring an additional 753,250 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 504.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 158,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 197,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

