Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MU. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.