Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $690.64

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 690.64 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 717 ($8.74). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 717 ($8.74), with a volume of 73,616 shares.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 691.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 708.76. The firm has a market cap of £467.15 million and a PE ratio of 536.36.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.