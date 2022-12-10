MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

