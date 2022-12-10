MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $84.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

