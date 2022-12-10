MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.68.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

