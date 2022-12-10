MinePlex Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $30.71 million and $5.82 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009597 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.52 or 0.05522722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00506411 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,739,901 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

