Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) versus Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -91,903.22% -65.37% -56.10% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -541.57% -112.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Miromatrix Medical and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Miromatrix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.51%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 2,856.33 -$14.67 million ($1.39) -2.95 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($19.20) -0.15

Miromatrix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miromatrix Medical

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.