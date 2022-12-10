Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $865.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.66 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCW. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of MCW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 491,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.68 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $332,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,371. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

