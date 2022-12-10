Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 0.4 %

MITEY stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

