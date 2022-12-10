Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 0.4 %
MITEY stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.
About Mitsubishi Estate
