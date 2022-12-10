Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 4.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.
